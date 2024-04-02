Canadian anti-child mutilation activist 'Billboard Chris' speaks out about Australia censoring him

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

Last week, Chris Elston, a Canadian anti-gender ideology and anti-child mutilation activist known as “Billboard Chris,” was shocked to have been notified by X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Australian government had demanded the removal of one of his tweets.

ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION YET?! https://t.co/sdT8SJRjIj — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 26, 2024

The tweet in question was one Elston posted to his own X account, which has over 400,000 followers, and shared his opinion that a transgender woman named Teddy Cook should not have been hired by the World Health Organization to draft transgender health-care policy.

“This is someone who listed imagery of bestiality, who is into bondage, who mutilated their own body, who says that trans-identified persons have better sex when they're on drugs,” Elston claimed during our interview.

“This is not someone who should be determining health-care standards for people who are already struggling with mental health comorbidities,” Elston added.

After a complaint came in about the Canadian activist's tweet, Australia’s eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, sent the demand letter to Elon Musk's X, effectively resulting in X making the tweet unavailable for Australian users or be subjected to over $780,000 AUD on fines.

The eSafety Commissioner has brought our nation into disrepute. I want to feel proud to be Australian. I want Australia to be a beacon of freedom in the world. Instead, the world laughs at our stupidity. We need to shift towards the defence of freedom. — David Limbrick MP 🌸 (@_davidlimbrick) March 26, 2024

During our interview, Elston discussed how some Australian MPs have spoken up about the government trying to censor his opinion and how he plans to fight back.

After conducting the interview with Elston, Rebel News learned that X has decided to challenge the eSafety commisioner's decision in order to defend the free speech of its platform's users.