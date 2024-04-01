X issues legal challenge to Australian government over censorship

In a bold move, Elon Musk's X is taking legal action against the Australian government after its E-Safety Commissioner ordered the removal of a controversial post.

The post, authored by Canadian Chris Elston – known online as 'Billboard Chris' – featured a news article about Teddy Cook, a controversial transgender advocate in Australia.

The Commissioner deemed the post offensive and demanded its removal within 24 hours, threatening X with a significant fine.

Although X complied by geo-blocking the post in Australia, it was soon reshared in different formats, garnering widespread attention.

Now, X is challenging the order, asserting the importance of protecting free speech rights for its users.

Earlier this week, X was ordered by the Australian E-Safety Commissioner, subject to an approximately $800,000 AUD fine, to remove a user's post. The post had criticized an individual appointed by the World Health Organization to serve as an expert on transgender issues.



X is… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) March 29, 2024

The legal battle, if pursued, is likely to unfold in the Federal Court. This development adds to the ongoing scrutiny faced by X, which is already engaged in another legal dispute in the country.

The controversy has sparked wider debates about online speech regulation and the role of government agencies like the e-Safety Commissioner.

Meanwhile, political figures have criticised the perceived overreach of the Commissioner's actions, with some likening it to Orwellian censorship.