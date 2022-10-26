CBC declares war on parents worried about their kids being taught transgenderism

This is just an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Fridays @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

This episode originally aired on October 21, 2022.

I saw something in the Media Party that caught my eye.

But first, if you had tens of thousands of staff and a billion-and-a-half-dollar budget from the government, what would you shine a light of scrutiny on?

That's what the job of the media is, to speak truth to power, to shine a light into dark places and see what's going on.

Well, look at this headline from CBC Investigates:

A CBC News investigation found that at least 20 candidates for trustee positions in Ontario had either used discriminatory terms in interviews, aligned themselves with transphobic lobby groups or used social media accounts to amplify transphobic content. https://t.co/GNKn4pFwhE — CBC News (@CBCNews) October 21, 2022

The CBC put out a program that "investigates" parents who are concerned about their children in elementary school being taught transgenderism in school. What a joke.

I go through the article and explain why it's such poor reporting.

GUEST: Brian Peckford, former Premier and last surviving signer of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, on his lawsuit regarding discriminatory vaccine mandates preventing Canadians from flying, being thrown out.