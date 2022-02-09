CBC reporter live tweets Rebel reporter on Fox News: our tax dollars at work

A few days ago, Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay made an appearance one of Fox News' top-rated shows, Hannity. Earlier in the night, Rebel boss Ezra Levant appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the highest-rated news show in the U.S.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra expanded on a lengthy Twitter thread he'd written earlier in the day focusing on the Media Party's coverage of the Freedom Convoy.

Speaking about a CBC reporter who was breathtakingly live-tweeting Rebel News figures appear on Fox News, Ezra said:

A CBC reporter, paid an enormous sum of money, was sitting watching Fox News and rage tweeting about it, including Rebel News being on Fox News. So you had CBC watching Fox News talking to Rebel News and tweeting about it. I didn't know that's why we're paying a billion-and-a-half dollars a year to the CBC.

