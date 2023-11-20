Censured Red Deer Catholic trustee removed from school board

E-transfer (Canada):

Monique LaGrange was removed from the board in a vote after she refused to apologize and submit to board-ordered LGBTQ and Holocaust sensitivity training after she shared a meme critical of LGBTQ indoctrination in the education system.

The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board of Trustees disqualified trustee Monique LaGrange Tuesday for violating sanctions. https://t.co/y7qdcC7p2C — Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) November 15, 2023

The meme shared by Lagrange on her private social media page compared the indoctrination of the Nazi Youth movement to that of sexualization of children in schools through exposure to LGBTQ materials and performers. The picture was captioned "brainwashing is brainwashing."

The lawyer for Monique LaGrange says a media interview led to her disqualification from the board. Click on the image below to watch ↓ https://t.co/yF7dNJZ6wL — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) November 16, 2023

Lagrange is fighting back, with the help of her lawyer, James Kitchen, who is seeking a judicial review of her sanctions and now subsequent removal from the board.

The registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund, covers Kitchen's fees.

Monique LaGrange, a trustee with Red Deer Catholic Schools, is seeking a judicial review of her heavy sanctions for posting a meme about childhood brainwashing to her personal Facebook page.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/orKOpHep9M — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 12, 2023

Lagrange told Rebel News she regrets nothing and would do it all again. She said she didn't seek election to the board for the tiny stipend and extra work. Rather, she wanted to improve the school system for parents and kids. And she doesn't plan to stop.

