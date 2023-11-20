Censured Red Deer Catholic trustee removed from school board

Monique LaGrange is fighting back with the help of her lawyer, James Kitchen, who is seeking a judicial review of her sanctions and subsequent removal from the board.

Remove Ads

Monique LaGrange was removed from the board in a vote after she refused to apologize and submit to board-ordered LGBTQ and Holocaust sensitivity training after she shared a meme critical of LGBTQ indoctrination in the education system.

The meme shared by Lagrange on her private social media page compared the indoctrination of the Nazi Youth movement to that of sexualization of children in schools through exposure to LGBTQ materials and performers. The picture was captioned "brainwashing is brainwashing."

Lagrange is fighting back, with the help of her lawyer, James Kitchen, who is seeking a judicial review of her sanctions and now subsequent removal from the board.

The registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund, covers Kitchen's fees.

Lagrange told Rebel News she regrets nothing and would do it all again. She said she didn't seek election to the board for the tiny stipend and extra work. Rather, she wanted to improve the school system for parents and kids. And she doesn't plan to stop.

To support Monique's legal fees, make a tax-deductible donation to www.TheDemocracyFund.ca.

Alberta Canada Education Edmonton The Democracy Fund LGBT News Analysis Stop Classroom Grooming
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.