Chaos unfolds at Mission school board’s 'SOGI Myth Busters' event

A "SOGI Myth Busters" event hosted by Mission Public Schools District 75 came to an abrupt stop on Tuesday, and Rebel News captured the chaos that unfolded.

BREAKING 🔴!



A SOGI “Myth Busters” event just got busted!



The superintendent for Mission Public Schools just shut down an indoctrination session to convince parents that SOGI 123 isn’t sexualizing kids in schools.



Full report to come at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jkfP pic.twitter.com/ZCNJjwksgl — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 29, 2023

The information session, held at Mission's Clarke Foundation Theatre, aimed to address concerns viewed as "myths" by the district, raised by parents who oppose Western Canada’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity program SOGI 123.

One common concern is the inability for parents to opt out, even though the program encourages the educators to adopt and pass on the ideology that children can be born in the wrong body and become the opposite sex.

Critics also express worries about sexually explicit books being approved for school libraries under the label of “SOGI-inclusive resources.”

Click on the full video report to witness parents opposing the program and criticizing Superintendent Angus Wilson's decision not to take vocal questions during the supposed Q&A period.

You will also see the moment of cognitive dissonance when a pro-SOGI attendee has a change of heart after we showed her examples of the sexually explicit "SOGI-inclusive" learning resources many parents want out of their kids' school libraries.

Oh oh!



The SOGI propagandists are scared.



Mission Public Schools is inviting parents to a “SOGI 123 Myth Busters” session.



I guess to convince parents that sexually explicit books with no literary value are simply great “learning resources.” https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/EadzGLJQT9 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 23, 2023

