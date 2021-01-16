Other than China and Silicon Valley, who really wants Trump banned?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how the Internet has gone from being one of the freest places to one of the most censored.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

So the Ugandan government — just banned Twitter and Facebook! And boy was Twitter mad. That’s their gig! How dare the Ugandans get in on their turf! But seriously: I don’t think anyone in Uganda is friends with the bosses at Twitter or Facebook or Google or YouTube or Amazon or the rest of them. And what about the other 200 or so countries in the world? Well, that’s the surprising thing. An unexpected consequence. You’d think Trump’s enemies around the world would be rejoicing his censorship. But they’re not. (Other than China). Not his rival, Angela Merkel. Not the socialist Mexican, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In fact, they’re deeply concerned about it. They oppose it. Because they know that Trump is gone. It’s not about Trump anymore. It’s about freedom — and political interference. It was Trump today — will it be them tomorrow? And they’re not bosom buddies with Zuckerberg or Dorsey. So it’s out of control.

