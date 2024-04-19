Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick conspiracy to murder pre-trial proceedings scheduled to resume May 24

Pre-trial proceedings for Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick – both accused of conspiring to murder an RCMP officer – continued on Thursday in Lethbridge, AB, and will resume on May 24.

Both Carbert and Olienick are being charged with conspiracy to murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief in relation to their participation in the 2022 protest and blockade in Coutts, AB, which took place concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, ON.

The two peaceful demonstrations included civil disobedience in opposition to governmental edicts, decrees, and mandates marketed as "public health" measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

The charge of conspiracy to murder has a maximum penalty of imprisonment for life.

A publication ban prohibits reporting on specifics during the pre-trial hearings until the forthcoming jury renders its verdicts for the two defendants. Pre-trial proceedings included disputes between the Crown and defence over the veracity of information sought to be introduced by the prosecution as evidence in the trial.

The Crown and defence can also dispute the legality of the government's acquisition of information it seeks to introduce as evidence in the trial.

The qualification of experts is also a potential source of dispute, where the prosecution and defence can oppose the relevance or qualification of persons sought to be introduced as subject matter expert witnesses within the trial.

Broadly, pre-trial hearings feature the opposing sides arguing the evidentiary parameters of the forthcoming trial.

Jury empanelment is expected to begin in late May or early June, as court dates have been scheduled for the two defendants in the Lethbridge Courthouse until June 28. The two defendants are made to wear leg irons when entering and exiting the courtroom.

Both Carbert and Olienick are being held in custody in remand at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.