CityNews reporter fired after harassing, insulting Ottawa convoy protesters

In early March, not even two weeks following the dismantling of the Freedom Convoy, a CityNews reporter went to a private property to find the place where the Freedom Convoy had relocated.

Michelle Kluet, who was present that day, recorded the interaction between the man and the other protesters. In the video, we can clearly see the man from CityNews harassing, insulting, and threatening them, telling them that the police would come to raid the place.

CityNews has sent Michelle some apologies and have told her that said employee had been fired. How many other mainstream media employees are acting like this against protesters who aren't following the government's narrative?

Michelle seemed still really shocked and upset by this interaction. In this interview, she answers my questions on what happened that day.

Début mars, moins de deux semaines après le démantèlement du convoi de la liberté, un journaliste de CityNews s'est rendu à une propriété privée pour découvrir le lieu où le convoi avait été relocalisé.

Michelle Kluet, qui était présente ce jour-là, a enregistré l'interaction entre l'homme et les autres manifestants. Dans la vidéo, on peut clairement voir l'homme de CityNews les harceler, les insulter et les menacer en leur disant que la police allait venir faire une descente.

CityNews a envoyé des excuses à Michelle et lui ont dit que cet employé avait été congédié. Combien d'autres employés des médias traditionnels agissent de la sorte contre des manifestants qui ne suivent pas le discours du gouvernement?

Michelle semblait encore très choquée et bouleversée par cette interaction. Dans cette entrevue, elle répond à mes questions sur ce qui s'est passé ce jour-là.