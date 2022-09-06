Looking back at the backlash to CPC leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis's Nuremberg Code reference

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid took a look back at Rebel News' coverage of the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race. Ballots are due today, September 6, with a winner scheduled to be announced on Saturday, September 10.

On a previous episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra interviewed candidate Dr. Leslyn Lewis about the backlash that she faced for bringing up the Nuremberg Code in an email to supporters. Dr. Lewis purportedly brought up the code in relation to ongoing debates surrounding medical ethics and personal autonomy. She also described historical experiments conducted on humans in the email. Critics described the email as a 'dogwhistle' that was drawing an implicit comparison between Nazi medical experiments and the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Said Lewis:

I believe that the Code is an international legal principle that came out of one of the worst dehumanization of people... I was focused on the legal principle that came out of that so we would never do that again. And so I took that legal principle and I looked at whether or not Canada deviated from it. And I looked at the experiments that we conducted on young indigenous children, and so many things that we were so wrong about.

