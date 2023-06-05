Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad weighs in on the risks of progressive Climate Change agenda

In today's report, I bring you an interview with the leader of the Conservative Party of BC, MLA John Rustad, who wasn't afraid to discuss a concerning side of some of Canada's climate change agendas.

I caught up with Rustad right after he had given a talk as a keynote speaker at the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Victoria where he discussed why policies such as BC's carbon tax, which increased by 30% this past April, and nitrogen-based fertilizer emission reduction which the Trudeau government seeks to reduce by plans to reduce by 30%, are not just nonsensical but also putting citizens at risk.

"How is it that a policy that is going to lead to scarcity of food, that's going to lead to higher food prices, and that's going to contribute to world starvation, how is that good policy for the people in this country to deal with climate?" Rustad asked the crowd of attendees whilst behind the podium.

In response to agendas working on banning fossil fuels, Rustad discussed the role fossil fuels have played in increasing the average life expectancy of people compared to 100 years ago.

"Huge advancements in medicine, the fact that we pay just a small fraction of our income just on food, that we are able to live in more challenging climates because we have heat, all of that has come because we've used fossil fuels, and there is no viable replacement at this stage," said Rustad, while acknowledging that doesn't mean we shouldn't be looking for viable alternatives.

Click on the video report to hear Rustad expand upon his talk and why his party believes a sensible approach to climate change that puts the people first is what's needed.

