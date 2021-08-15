Conservatives turf Yukon candidate for vaccine views

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 254 Donors

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the Conservative Party's turfing of a popular candidate, Jonas Smith, for his criticism of vaccine passports.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about that:

“So what is Conservative party policy on the question? Are they for vax passports? Or are they for vax passports, and also for banning criticism of vax passports? “Or, for vax passports, and for banning criticism of them, and for banning even a discussion of them before the rules are set? That’s quite some ban. It’s a ban about talking about bans.”

