Controversial transgender teacher with massive fake breasts reportedly was asked to leave young girls’ dance recital

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed how Kayla Lemieux, the controversial Oakville teacher with massive fake breasts, once allegedly snuck into a young girls' dance recital before being asked to leave by concerned parents.

As stated by David, "Well folks, do you find this anecdote as creepy as I do? That a biological male dresses up as an unflattering caricature of a woman, and then takes in a private dance recital involving little girls... was Lemieux getting sexually aroused by the dancing? This is so gross. This is so disturbing. This is so despicable."

He went on to say, "And yet, in this day and age of 'if it's trans it's good and if it's good it's trans,' the HDSB is only concerned about HIS human rights. Yes, the human rights of someone who might be a sexual pervert, those human rights are protected, but not the human rights of innocent children?"

"Of course there's always another side to the story. And yes, we have reached out to Lemieux. We even visited his Burlington condo. It's a ground level unit, the blinds are often completely open. And get a load of this. When Lemieux is off duty...he takes off his breasts and his wig and his short shorts. Again more evidence that his transition from male to female is not genuine."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.