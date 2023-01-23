Cop City: Six Antifa militants charged with domestic terrorism for their roles in violent Atlanta riot

Left: Atlanta Police / Right: Twitter-Billy Heath III

Over the weekend, six far-left Antifa militants were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta, Georgia for their roles during a violent riot that stunned the southern city.

The Atlanta Police Department identified the six suspects as Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tennessee; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Washington; Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, of Decatur, Georgia; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Michigan.

Names & booking photos for those arrested 1/21/23. Chargeshttps://t.co/tclQgvipQe

•Nadja Geier 24,Nashville, TN

•Madeleine Feola 22, Spokane, WA

•Ivan Ferguson 23, Nevada

•Graham Evatt 20, Decatur, GA

•Francis Carrol 22, Kennebunkport, ME

•Emily Murphy 37, Grosse Isle, MI pic.twitter.com/rXOHf2Oh1W — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) January 22, 2023

BREAKING: One of the suspects arrested at the Atlanta attack by #Antifa is Francis Carroll, who was out on bail for domestic terrorism from an arrest last month at the autonomous zone. He's been charged w/terrorism again, arson & more. He's from a multi-millionaire Maine family. https://t.co/djeVljbXi6 pic.twitter.com/Oa9h3BR0UZ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2023

The six suspects have each been charged with felonies and misdemeanors that include: domestic terrorism, interference with government property, first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage, riot, unlawful assembly, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and pedestrian in a roadway, according to court documents.

Police vehicles were torched, businesses were vandalized, and explosives were ignited as Antifa-affiliated militants took to the streets in the downtown corridor of Atlanta to avenge the death of their comrade, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, who was fatally shot by police during a shootout earlier that week.

MAYOR ANDRE DICKENS: “You heard that correctly, explosives” @CityofAtlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says some of the protesters had explosives on them. Listen to this clip from tonight’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/nyXAld0rYS — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) January 22, 2023

Teran was killed by police after he allegedly shot a Georgia State Trooper as they were undergoing an operation to clear “Cop City,” a self-proclaimed Antifa autonomous zone built on the construction grounds of Atlanta’s new police training facility.

Antifa’s movement to resist one of the largest police training facilities in the United States began more than a year ago.

The officer was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition.

Following the death of Teran, the Antifa militants who have been dubbed “Treehouse Antifa,” organized a direct action calling for acts of violence to avenge the death of their comrade, according to The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo.

On Friday, January 20th, wherever you are, you are invited to participate in a night of rage in order to honor the memory of our fallen comrade,” the event flyer reads.

Breaking: Far-left groups are calling for deadly vengeance against police as payback for one of their comrades getting shot dead near the #Atlanta autonomous zone. They link to their list of @ga_dps officers & other cops they want to be murdered. #Antifahttps://t.co/K4o4TRlDgB pic.twitter.com/bVgLrDNdb5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 19, 2023

In response to the calls for violence, the Atlanta Police Department released a statement informing the community about the potential threat to public safety.

"Our officers are on high alert, and we will continue our work to keep our streets safe for our residents, businesses, and visitors alike. We remain in close contact with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners and are grateful for their commitment to our shared goal of creating the safest communities possible for our city,” Atlanta PD said in a statement, according to WSB-TV.

As the United States watched Atlanta burn on Saturday evening, other states across the country were also hit with acts of terrorism in solidarity of Teran’s death.

In Boston, Massachusetts, Jared Dowell, 23, the transgender daughter of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark, was arrested and charged for assaulting police during a violent riot downtown Boston.

Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.



This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 22, 2023

Officer Physically Assaulted During Arrest in Downtown Boston https://t.co/NZdgD9dGYQ — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 22, 2023

Rioters also attacked a Bank of America in Lansing, Michigan. Among a group of 30 to 40, six far-left extremists were arrested on Saturday after they broke the bank windows and graffitied “Stop Cop City” on the exterior of the building, according to Lansing State Journal.

Since the construction of “Treehouse Antifa,” 19 Antifa members have been charged with domestic terrorism. Atlanta Attorney General Chris Carr said that his office will strongly assist in the prosecutions of individuals involved with domestic terrorism.

During Saturday night’s riot, AG Carr publicly shamed local Atlanta media for calling violent demonstrators “peaceful protesters.”

“To the Atlanta Media: Peaceful protestors use words. Rioters smash windows, set police cars on fire & shoot law enforcement officers. Stop calling these people protesters,” Carr said on Twitter.

Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet:

We will not rest when it comes to bringing domestic terrorists to justice, and these arrests should serve as a strong reminder of that.

Below is my statement on the arrests of domestic terrorists at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center: https://t.co/xIFPekySK0 pic.twitter.com/WqOjcdWyGi — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 19, 2023