Cop City: Six Antifa militants charged with domestic terrorism for their roles in violent Atlanta riot

Antifa-affiliated militants took to the streets in the downtown corridor of Atlanta to avenge the death of their comrade, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, who was fatally shot by police during a shootout earlier that week.

Cop City: Six Antifa militants charged with domestic terrorism for their roles in violent Atlanta riot
Left: Atlanta Police / Right: Twitter-Billy Heath III
Remove Ads

Over the weekend, six far-left Antifa militants were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta, Georgia for their roles during a violent riot that stunned the southern city.

The Atlanta Police Department identified the six suspects as Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tennessee; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Washington; Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, of Decatur, Georgia; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Michigan.

The six suspects have each been charged with felonies and misdemeanors that include: domestic terrorism, interference with government property, first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage, riot, unlawful assembly, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and pedestrian in a roadway, according to court documents.

Police vehicles were torched, businesses were vandalized, and explosives were ignited as Antifa-affiliated militants took to the streets in the downtown corridor of Atlanta to avenge the death of their comrade, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, who was fatally shot by police during a shootout earlier that week.

Teran was killed by police after he allegedly shot a Georgia State Trooper as they were undergoing an operation to clear “Cop City,” a self-proclaimed Antifa autonomous zone built on the construction grounds of Atlanta’s new police training facility.

Antifa’s movement to resist one of the largest police training facilities in the United States began more than a year ago.

The officer was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition.

Following the death of Teran, the Antifa militants who have been dubbed “Treehouse Antifa,” organized a direct action calling for acts of violence to avenge the death of their comrade, according to The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo.

On Friday, January 20th, wherever you are, you are invited to participate in a night of rage in order to honor the memory of our fallen comrade,” the event flyer reads.

In response to the calls for violence, the Atlanta Police Department released a statement informing the community about the potential threat to public safety.

"Our officers are on high alert, and we will continue our work to keep our streets safe for our residents, businesses, and visitors alike. We remain in close contact with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners and are grateful for their commitment to our shared goal of creating the safest communities possible for our city,” Atlanta PD said in a statement, according to WSB-TV.

As the United States watched Atlanta burn on Saturday evening, other states across the country were also hit with acts of terrorism in solidarity of Teran’s death.

In Boston, Massachusetts, Jared Dowell, 23, the transgender daughter of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark, was arrested and charged for assaulting police during a violent riot downtown Boston.

Rioters also attacked a Bank of America in Lansing, Michigan. Among a group of 30 to 40, six far-left extremists were arrested on Saturday after they broke the bank windows and graffitied “Stop Cop City” on the exterior of the building, according to Lansing State Journal.

Since the construction of “Treehouse Antifa,” 19 Antifa members have been charged with domestic terrorism. Atlanta Attorney General Chris Carr said that his office will strongly assist in the prosecutions of individuals involved with domestic terrorism.

During Saturday night’s riot, AG Carr publicly shamed local Atlanta media for calling violent demonstrators “peaceful protesters.”

“To the Atlanta Media: Peaceful protestors use words. Rioters smash windows, set police cars on fire & shoot law enforcement officers. Stop calling these people protesters,” Carr said on Twitter.

Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet:

We will not rest when it comes to bringing domestic terrorists to justice, and these arrests should serve as a strong reminder of that.

Antifa United States news Antifa Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Sign Up
  • By Katie Daviscourt

Never miss a story!

Get updates on our coverage of Antifa delivered straight to your inbox!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.