Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

Could CB radio play a key role in the future of free speech?

Syd Fizzard joined David Menzies to explain why this old trucker staple might be a way of maintaining freedom of speech in these increasingly censorious times.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 25, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

You might not be familiar with citizens band (CB) radio, as its usage has died down a fair bit with the introduction of phones and the internet, which provide faster and more broad communications services.

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Syd Fizzard joined David Menzies to explain why this old trucker staple might be a way of maintaining freedom of speech in these increasingly censorious times.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Censorship Free Speech Canada News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.