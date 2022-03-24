Court Update: Sarah Miller breaks down legal efforts to secure Pastor Artur's release

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 28696 Donors

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has now been in jail for 45 days. He had previously been denied bail on the basis that he is likely to offend again, but what are his offences?

Ultimately, all of these charges stem from opening his church, feeding the homeless, attending protests and preaching at the Coutts blockade in Southern Alberta, at times in violation of COVID-19 restrictions that are no longer in effect.

The very worst sanctions and terms of imprisonment he would face for these offences usually yield shorter terms of imprisonment than Pastor Artur has already served, and yet he remains behind bars, largely in solitary confinement.

Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers has been working tirelessly on Pastor Artur’s behalf since his first COVID-19 related arrest, thanks to your generous support at SaveArtur.com.

This week, she was busy in court appealing Artur’s denial of bail. She joined me to discuss as much of the case as she could, to explain a publication ban that limited our capacity to report some details from court, to breakdown the charges facing Pastor Artur, and to discuss the prognosis for a potential release date.

Even if Pastor Artur is successful in winning this bail appeal, he still has legal barricades that need to be navigated before he can go home, he is counting on your support now more than ever to ensure he has excellent legal representation.

To ensure that Sarah Miller can continue working on Artur’s behalf, please consider making a tax receipt eligible donation to his legal fees at SaveArtur.com.