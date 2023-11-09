'Coutts 4' protester wins chance for new bail hearing

Watch all new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Yesterday, in Lethbridge, Alberta, one of the four men facing serious charges from the Coutts border blockade appeared before a judge for a review of his bail hearing.

Last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show saw Ezra provide the background details to the case and Rebel News' involvement in providing lawyers to the protesters, along with an update on this review.

The lawyer for the accused, Chris Carbert, argued there were sufficient new facts that should grant another bail hearing. And the judge agreed with Carbert's lawyer.

As Ezra explained, this small victory matters: