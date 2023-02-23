DAILY Roundup | Trudeau/Poilievre's solutions to Roxham, Google blocking Cdn news, Self-defence laws
Show Notes
On today's show, David and Sheila are looking at the different solutions provided by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre on how to address Canada's porous border, particularly at Roxham Road.
Plus, Google says it started blocking news content for some Canadians in response to legislation passed by the Trudeau government.
And finally, a shooting in the Toronto area is sparking discussion around self-defence laws. David and Sheila reflect on some recent cases and how self-defence is interpreted differently across the country.
