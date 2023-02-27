DAILY Roundup | Trudeau's new China scandal, Fixing Roxham Rd, Live reactions to Trudeau/Ford

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

Kick off your week with David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie!

On today's DAILY Roundup, our hosts are looking at yet another scandal involving Justin Trudeau and the Chinese Communist Party.

Plus, how do we fix illegal border crossings at Roxham Road? Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre have their ideas, while PPC Leader Maxime Bernier paid a visit to the border to assess the situation for himself.

And finally, we'll have live reactions to a joint press conference held by Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, with the pair expected to face some rare tough questions from the legacy media.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute