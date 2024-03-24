Danielle Smith optimistic about future of Trans Mountain pipeline project

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on March 22, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for a feature interview in which the premier spoke at length about Canadian ethical oil and gas.

Smith discussed the work that Alberta and British Columbia are doing in order to further exports of Canadian resources through west coast routes as opposed to being obstructed by Quebec's opposition to pipeline projects. "I feel like whatever conversation the federal prime minister has had when looking on the other side of the country, it doesn't apply on our side of the country... It's the job of us and British Columbia to be making that case and to be finding our markets," she said.

The two also discussed the Trans Mountain pipeline, which is nearly operational. Asked whether or not environmental extremists will allow the pipeline to actually operate, Smith was optimistic. "I do believe it will get to market," she said, but added that other axed projects could have been running simultaneously. "It should have been all of the above, and they wouldn't have had to step in to de-risk that project, if they hadn't created the political uncertainty in the first place."