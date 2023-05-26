David Johnston is hugely downplaying his friendship with Trudeau

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 25, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed former Governor General David Johnston, a man with close ties to both communist China and the Trudeau family.

Ezra spoke about how Johnston, during his investigation into foreign interference, failed to distance himself from his ties to Trudeau, displaying a disturbing conflict of interest. His refusal to recuse himself, even when suggested by a reporter, demonstrates an arrogant belief in his untouchability.

Ezra then played a video of David Johnson trying to downplay his relationship with Trudeau, where he said “My friendship with the current Prime Minister was based only on a few skiing expeditions with my children,” although the two of them were lifelong friends who went skiing together regularly along with their families.

“Yeah, I, I don't think that actually disproved the allegation, David. He literally mocked a reporter for suggesting they were friends. He said that Trudeau was his ‘so-called’ friend. Really?” said Ezra.

He went on to play another clip from a few years back, where David Johnston refers to the Trudeaus as “good friends.”

Ezra concluded: