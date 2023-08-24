Unpacking the chaos caused by a viral confrontation with a 'trans' man on a women's rugby team

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By Rebel News PETITION: Protect Female Spaces Women's spaces must be protected from those seeking to invade traditionally female areas. 2,707 signatures

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday — Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 23, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies highlighted the storm that has erupted surrounding the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s rugby.

He explained that following the viral video in which he confronted the male playing on the Fergus Highlander’s women’s rugby team and was met with hysteria, the owner of the Waterloo County Rugby Club threatened to have any members who didn’t support the ‘transgender’ man kicked off the team and possibly charged with hate speech.

David read a comment on the video in which he confronts Ash Davis, the male rugby player, which has generated 1.1 million views on YouTube alone:

We as Canadians are a joke to the world as a woman myself. I find this disturbing and the woman defending the biological man disgusting as a former rugby player. It's obvious how dang dangerous it is to have biological men playing with women. -RandyVerri1314

He then read an email addressed to the Fergus rugby players from the club president, Jane Adele:

As we approach the conclusion of the 2023 summer season, we, the Highland Executive Committee feel compelled to reach out to each and every one of you regarding recent events that have taken place both at our club and within the wider rugby community. First and foremost, we want to express our deep concern and empathy for those of you who may have experienced incidents of abuse, the well-being and safety of our members are of utmost importance to us and we are committed to fostering an environment where every member feels represented, respected and protected. We understand the gravity of these issues and we want to assure you that we are taking steps to address them in a compassionate and proactive manner.

David said:

Whoa, whoa, whoa, stop the clock here. When Adele speaks of instances of abuse, what in the blue hell is she talking about? Is she referencing the multiple women who had to be carried off the field thanks to Ash Davis's brutal tackling, or more likely is she speaking about some insensitive questions asked by yours truly? I think it is indeed the latter.

He then revealed that the man who pushed him on camera during the original report was none other than Jane Adele’s husband.

David concluded by reading more"‘nonsense" sent from Jane Adele to members of the club:

Highland Rugby is more than just a club. It is a family that stands together in our shared values of inclusivity, respect, and kindness. When you joined our community, you signed the code of conduct which serves as a foundation for maintaining a space that is free from hate speech, transphobia, racism, referee abuse and bullying. We believe in upholding these principles with integrity, and we appreciate the overwhelming majority of you who have shown exemplary behaviour both on and off the field.

“As previously noted, World Rugby has banned biological males from playing with biological females. That's code of conduct right from the top, so really, it is the Fergus Highlanders that are in breach of the code of conduct by allowing this male grifter to play rugby,” said David.