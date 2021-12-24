Denmark study shows vaccinated more likely to catch Omicron

With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading across the globe, questions have arisen about the effectiveness of COVID vaccines on this new mutation.

So, are the vaccines working? According to a new study from Denmark, individuals who took Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines are more likely to contract the virus.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took a look at some of the surprising findings in the study.

Said Ezra:

You are literally more likely to get infected if you are vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna than if you're not. This is not my opinion, this is what this chart in this national Danish study, published online by a collaboration by Yale and the British Medical Journal show, and they're sponsored, like I said, by Mark Zuckerberg. This is not some anti-vaccine website. What's the point? I mean, Omicron hasn't killed anybody, doesn't really hospitalize anybody. It's the opposite; people are admitted to hospital for another reason and then maybe they happen to be diagnosed with Omicron too — it's like a cold, it's no big deal. But by God, we need to sell some boosters. We need to keep the fear machine going.

