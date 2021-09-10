Derek Sloan on why he's running as an independent in Banff—Airdrie
Derek Sloan joined Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid live for an interview ahead of last night's English-language leaders' debate.
Independent MP Derek Sloan has shifted his campaign for re-election from his home in the Belleville, Ontario area to the riding of Banff—Airdrie in Alberta. The former leadership hopeful ran afoul of the Conservative Party establishment — likely in part for his views on the COVID-19 pandemic, along with his socially conservative beliefs. In January, Sloan was expelled from the party.
Derek Sloan joined Rebel News last night during live coverage for an opportunity to speak to Canadians ahead of the September 20 election.
On why he chose the Banff—Airdrie riding — while confirming that he is as an independent — Sloan explained how a large factor in his decision was to target Conservative MP Blake Richards. Richards, Sloan feels, is someone who is harming the Conservative Party behind the scenes and needs to be defeated.
Sloan also addressed whether he chose the riding because it was the most winnable, shared his thoughts on Erin O'Toole's campaign and what he's hearing from constituents about the Conservatives flip-flop on the gun ban.
