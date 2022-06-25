Discussing the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history — and why no one else talks about him

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Ann McElhinney (follow @annmcelhinney on Twitter) to talk about her new podcast:

Serial Killer tells the horrific story of Dr. Kermit Gosnell, an abortionist who appeared to be a kindly community doctor — but killed thousands of babies post-birth over a period of 40 years before his crimes were exposed, making him the deadliest serial killer in American history.

Explaining why Dr. Gosnell hasn't received the level of notoriety he should, Ann said:

“Yes, so he's an abortion doctor and very correctly you point out what was important in the trial. So he what he did was, instead of doing legal abortions — which are horrific in their own right — but no, what this guy did was, he delivered babies alive and cut their necks with scissors. And he did this over 40 years. “So the grand jury said he killed thousands, probably thousands and thousands of children, and that's what makes him the biggest serial killer in American history. “And it hasn't gotten the attention it should have gotten, because of the thorny subject of abortion — which of course couldn't be more prescient than it is right now, with the decision from the United States Supreme Court in the Roe v. Wade case — you know, the Dobbs case, Mississippi Dobbs case, which has overturned Roe v. Wade effectively and brought the decision about abortion back to the states, back to the people to decide, which is where it should have been.”

