Do Alberta’s parental rights policies go too far… or not far enough?

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recently announced a number of parental rights policies, including but not limited to: restrictions on hormone therapy for those 15 and under, banning “top and bottom” surgeries for anyone under the age of 18, requiring parental consent for sex education/gender identity instruction in schools, and limitations ensuring that a female athlete will never have to compete against someone who is biologically male.

Premier Danielle Smith announces "top and bottom" gender reassignment surgeries for minors aged 17 and under will be banned in Alberta.



Ages 15 and under will not be permitted to received puberty blockers and hormone therapy.https://t.co/CDi95ZBkYD pic.twitter.com/hgydPVbxnZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the response has been loud and vastly diverse. Many progressives are apoplectic and have been decrying the announcement in the most hyperbolic terms. Others seem to think the new policies strike a healthy balance with some pundits from overseas applauding the policies. Some feel that the planned policies don’t go far enough to tackle the radical incursion of gender ideology into the classroom.

Rebel News was fortunate to be joined by Jeff Park, executive director of the Alberta Parents' Union, to learn if he and many of the parents he speaks with feel that Alberta has succeeded in putting forward reasonable policies that affirm parental rights while protecting kids.

We asked Mr. Park how we got to a point where a minor needs parental consent to get their ears pierced, go on a school field trip or get a tattoo, but if they want to do something as drastic as change their gender, somehow folks think it's ok to keep that secret. Mr. Park also weighed in on the fact that a great deal of what Premier Smith announced would have been considered common sense a decade ago… and frankly is still common sense despite the reactions we have seen.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expands on yesterday's announcement of legislation banning gender surgeries for minors and restricting biological males competing in women's sports.https://t.co/AY8uVnnJxa pic.twitter.com/pneXA9ix7Y — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 1, 2024

Newfangled radical gender ideology has gained ground virtually unabated over the last few years, particularly in educational circles and schools. So we asked whether Mr. Park believes that the massive and organized backlash to Alberta's policies stems from fear that the overwhelming advancement of woke ideologies may face a setback for the first time in decades, something progressive activists will go to great lengths to avoid.

We also discussed the bizarre and patently false notion being advanced by many critics of Smith’s announcement — that teachers and governments know what is best for children and worse still, that they love children more than their own parents. Mr. Park also spoke about how the anxiety-driving and hyperbolic rhetoric of some detractors is doing more to cause distress to youth than anything included in the policies.

