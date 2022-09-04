Most Canadians thought the feds went too far in the freedom convoy crackdown, documents show

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed a recent article from Blacklock's Reporter that revealed that the feds were told they had gone too far in their crackdown on last winter's Freedom Convoy:

Cabinet in confidential polling was told many Canadians supported the Freedom Convoy with a majority opposed to use of extraordinary police powers to end the protest, documents show. “Most felt this action represented significant over-reach,” pollsters told the Privy Council Office. “Though a small number of participants felt implementing the Emergencies Act was a necessary step given the disturbance caused by the seemingly indefinite nature of the protests, most felt this action represented significant ‘over-reach’ by the federal government as they interpreted this as limiting the right of these Canadians to peaceful protest,” said a pollsters’ report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views. ... “A significant number identified with the frustration expressed by the protesters regarding ongoing public health measures even if they disagreed with some of the methods,” said Canadians’ Views. “Among participants who were supportive of the protests and their aims it was felt the protests had been mostly peaceful and that these individuals had the right to express their opinion.”

"If you got all your news from the mainstream media, that's definitely not the sense that you would get. You might even think that you were largely alone, completely alienated in believing that the government had gone too far in seizing bank accounts, stomping on old ladies, targeting journalists and arresting grandmothers for organizing month-long street parties. You would think that you were in the minority," said Sheila.

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.