Double standards are clear in media treatment of indigenous anti-pipeline protesters vs. Tamara Lich
Did anyone float the the idea that Tamara Lich couldn’t really be guilty because physical vandalism was actually a kind of ancient indigenous ceremony?
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a recent story from Castanet about anti-pipeline protesters being found guilty of criminal contempt, and the hypocrisy it reveals regarding the media's treatment of the pro-freedom protesters in the trucker protests.
Everyone in Canada is subject to Canadian law — even people who are not Canadian citizens. There are some racial carve-outs in law, which I think are very dangerous. Looks like this judge wasn’t having any of it.
But I remind you, Tamara Lich is a Metis woman, too. She’s indigenous. Did you see any reporting like this when she was arrested? People floating the idea that she really couldn’t be guilty; that physical vandalism was actually a kind of ancient indigenous ceremony?
Of course not; the liberal media wouldn’t believe a word of it if it were said by a peaceful trucker.
You know, the truckers didn’t vandalize anything. They didn’t attack anyone. They didn’t resist the police. It’s actually amazing — there was not a single act of violence by any truckers, throughout the whole time. That’s why you had Liberals trying to cook up hoaxes, like the hoax that a trucker tried to arson an apartment; or the hoax that the truckers defiled the Terry Fox statue. Yeah, no, this isn’t vandalism, brother. But nice try.
This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.