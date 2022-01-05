Dr. Steven Pelech explains why thousands want Canada to stop COVID-19 shots for pregnant women and children

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Do COVID-19 shots' benefits really outweigh their risks to healthy children and pregnant women? While the vaccine data hiders at the FDA’s inoculation approvals for such demographics has led many to believe so, one of British Columbia's leading scientists has serious concerns about vaccinating children and pregnant women.

Dr. Steven Pelech, a tenured UBC professor of Immunology and Neurology, founder of of Kinexus Bioinformatics, and chair of the scientific and medical advisory committee for the Canadian COVID Care Alliance, has initiated a petition in the House of Commons calling to suspend the use of “COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women, children, youth, and adults of child-bearing age.”

Nanoparticles from the injected vaccines can accumulate in endocrine and reproductive organs, and potentially cause “infertility, autoimmune and other health issues”, the significantly higher number than reported vaccine injury deaths recorded by America’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and the higher-than-anticipated risk of vaccine-induced myocarditis in children and adolescents are a few of the reasons listed in the petition demanding these jabs be halted for pregnant women and children.

The petition, which can be signed here, has reached over 25,000 signatures despite being under-reported on, and closes the morning of January 6, 2022.

Watch this full report where I sat down to interview Dr. Pelech to bring the public a more in depth perspective when it comes to questioning whether COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant woman and children.

