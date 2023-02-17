Emergencies Act report was 'inside job': Ezra Levant

DINNER AND MOVIE | Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial Join Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid, Filmmaker Kian Simone, Trucker Lawyers Keith Wilson and Eva Chipiuk, and special guest Tamara Lich, on February 20th in Sherwood Park, AB! PURCHASE TICKETS

The findings from a public inquiry investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act were an inside job, according to Rebel Commander Ezra Levant.

Sharing his thoughts on Commissioner Paul Rouleau's findings, Levant wrote on Twitter that the government's most extreme measure was an unnecessary tool to bring about the end of the Freedom Convoy protest.

While the Rebel News boss is known for his outspoken political views, the same sentiments were shared by various federal, provincial and municipal police officials in their testifimonies at the Public Order Emergency Commission.

1. Every police chief that testified before the Emergencies Act commission said the same thing: there was no need for martial law to handle the truckers. That’s the test in the law: a) a national emergency that b) can’t be handled by existing laws. This ruling is an inside job. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 17, 2023

“That's the test in the law,” Levant wrote. "a) a national emergency that b) can't be handle by existing laws. The ruling is an inside job.”

The “inside job” on the surface might seem shocking — but Trudeau himself appointed Rouleau and the commissioner is a former Liberal Party staffer.

2. Of course the political establishment will cheer — one of their own has vindicated them. But this is devastating to already-weak public support for our legal, political and police systems. To the public, this is proof that the elites care about each other — not about the law. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 17, 2023

“But this is devastating to already-weak public support for our legal, political and police systems,” the Twitter thread continued. “To the public, this is proof that the elites care about each other — not about the law.”

Various polls throughout the pandemic have reflected a decline in support for institutions in Canada and around the world.

Levant continued:

Never before have our institutions been so distrusted or disrespected by the people. The pandemic broke our faith in experts; the lockdowns broke our faith in authority; the propaganda broke our faith in the media; and now judges are of no use against a rogue establishment. When I was in law school, the Charter of Rights was treated as something on par with the Bible itself. This ruling (and every other lockdown ruling) has shown the Charter means nothing, not even to judges, if the government is punishing the “right” enemies. A disgrace. Canada really is a country whose cabinet ministers muse about deploying tanks to crush women and children. It’s a place where bank presidents are all too happy to obey the regime and seize bank accounts of entire families if someone in that family embarrassed Trudeau.

Trudeau is expected to provide his comments on the commission's report at 3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. MT).

You can watch Trudeau's remarks live and see our reactions on this page.

Rebel News is also premiering episodes of our newest documentary over February 16–22. Trudeau On Trial examines the six-week long public inquiry into the Emergencies Act.

Visit TrudeauOnTrial.com to watch episode one. Episode two premieres tonight at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT).