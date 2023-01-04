Erin O'Toole takes aim at anti-Trudeau protesters

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed Erin O'Toole's recent statement calling out and shaming anti-Trudeau protesters for holding 'F*** Trudeau' flags.

As stated by David, "I'm not a big fan of profanity. You will rarely witness me dropping an F-bomb if you have a good point to be made. It can be done so without vulgarity. Although I'll tell you, I was indeed on the cusp of uttering an F-bomb or three while reading O'Toole's gibberish. But unlike O'Toole, I do not condemn those individuals who brandish 'F*** Trudeau' flags."

"The problem here is that Erin O'Toole seems to be oblivious when it comes to the concept that is known as cause and effect, which is to say, if this stately gentleman were to put down his mint julep for a second and get off his ricotta cheese candy ass and, you know, venture out to where the protests are happening in which those 'F*** Trudeau' flags are being displayed, then maybe he would get an understanding for the lack of decorum in the public square these days," David added.

He went on to say, "Maybe then the ever-effeminate Erin would discover the justified cause for the collective anger, such as people losing their businesses thanks to nonsensical COVID-19 rules or people losing their houses or people being fired for not agreeing to being jabbed by an experimental vaccine or people having their democratic rights eclipsed thanks to the federal government employing the Emergencies Act to shut down a peaceful protest."

David further noted, "But no, O'Toole has no empathy for these people. Rather, he is more concerned that Justin Trudeau might suffer from hurt feelings when gazing upon those flags. O'Toole then blathers on about the political divides that exist today in Canada. I'll spare you that drivel, folks."

