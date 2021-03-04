BREAKING: Erin O'Toole DELETES Conservative petition to ban Huawei after party hires ex-Huawei VP

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has deleted his party’s petition to ban Huawei from Canada.

Earlier today, Rebel News reported that O’Toole hired Huawei’s former vice president in Canada to run the Conservative Party’s most important department: research and issues management.

The Conservative Party had initially set up a petition to ban Huawei on its official Conservative.ca website. On the website, the Conservatives called on Canadians to voice their discontent with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

It read:

Justin Trudeau needs to act, ban Huawei, and protect Canadians from influence and intimidation by the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei’s involvement in Canada’s telecommunications network threatens Canada’s national security. Canada is the only Five Eyes ally to not bar or restrict Huawei from its 5G network. Erin O’Toole knows the importance of having a principled foreign policy, one that stands up to China’s basic dictatorship. Justin Trudeau’s naïve approach to China has failed Canadians. Erin O’Toole will stand up to Beijing.

Following revelations that O’Toole had hired the former Huawei VP to run the Conservative war room, the petition was removed. Is it a coincidence? You tell us.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Erin O'Toole just deleted his party's petition to ban Huawei.



It used to be here: https://t.co/SXRGFc6s5Q



He deleted it. But I took a screenshot.



Just days ago, O'Toole hired Huawei's VP to run the Conservative war room.



But run it for whom: Canada or Huawei? pic.twitter.com/M1FvRcoSD0 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) March 5, 2021

Rebel News managed to archive the petition before it was taken down.

