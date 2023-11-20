Exclusive: Ben Shapiro on identity politics, immigration, and Trudeau’s virtue signalling

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News was on location at the Grey Eagle Event Centre just outside of Calgary for Ben Shapiro Live, an event being hosted by The Wilberforce Project, a pro-life political organization here in Alberta.

As the event's name suggests, political commentator, co-founder of The Daily Wire and host of The Ben Shapiro Show, Ben Shapiro was in attendance to speak to a crowd of nearly 1800, and we were very fortunate to secure an exclusive interview.

During our interview, we discussed the biased and selective enforcement of demonstrations from law enforcement that has become glaringly evident. We've seen BLM and pro-Hamas protesters chanting racist, even genocidal slogans, engaging in physical altercations and disregarding police without incident while the utterly peaceful and completely inclusive Freedom Convoy was met by frozen bank accounts and horse trampling.

We also asked about why official “anti-hate” or “anti-racism” groups typically focus on right-wing white people exclusively, and why they turn a blind eye to antisemitism from Islamist immigrants, and woke left-wingers.

Mr. Shapiro also made no bones about the idea that newcomers to Canada and the USA who have not attained citizenship should immediately be deported if they participate in violent protests or chant genocidal slogans, and he affirmed that Trump's policy of limiting immigration from countries with high terrorism risks is an absolute no brainer.

Justin Trudeau’s antics, ineptitude and general Marxist outlook were also explored, with consideration to his response towards Hamas terrorism and his undemocratic tendencies towards anyone who doesn’t embrace his radical world views.

He also filled us in on the critical importance of those on the right, particularly in the media, to counter their personal biases by putting facts before feelings, and the need for conservatives in media to push back against the trend of rewarding inaccurate rushed opinions over responsible fact-based journalism.

We want to thank Ben Shapiro once again for agreeing to join us for this interview, as well as The Wilberforce Project for allowing us this exclusive access at their event.

