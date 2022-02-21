INTERVIEW: Aboriginal peaceful protester trampled by RCMP horse unit in Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: Revoke The Emergencies Act Canadian parliamentarians must vote against the use of The Emergencies Act on the peaceful protesters in Ottawa. 79,098 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

February 18th, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergency Measures act, and police in Ottawa began an operation to clear the capital city of convoy protesters who had been on the streets for over 21 days. Over the course of 4 days, nearly 200 people were arrested and several were injured by police.

Horses are back today and mounted with Toronto police officers.https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr@OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/RwvpC0kFce — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 19, 2022

I had the chance to speak with one of the protesters who was severely injured by the RCMP mounted unit, when they charged in front of the crowd. The riot police were lined outside of the Chateau Laurier, and had just aggressively pushed the demonstrators. They pushed back slightly to make way for the RCMP mounted unit to rush through in front as a show of force. Candice was present and was trampled by the police horse along with her mobility scooter.

Police in Ottawa trampled protesters with horses today. pic.twitter.com/VPLX5XpDhf — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

She went to the hospital shortly after and had her injuries taken care of. Bruising on the back of her leg, a broken collar bone and sore ribs are just some of them. Despite all this, she’s in high spirits, saying:

I’m still alive, I’m still here. Thank you to everyone out there. I’m okay.

After filming this interview on February 19th, private text messages from an RCMP musical ride mounted unit were leaked. Those messages mocked protesters who had been trampled. You can read our full investigative report on the messages officers included here.

On February 20th, the RCMP issued a statement acknowledging the authenticity of the text messages. The police force is investigating but no officers have been suspended.