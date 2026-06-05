Before you surrender your firearms, read this! | Sponsor

The following is a letter from Canada's National Firearms Association Executive Vice President Blair Hagen.



Over the past several months, we’ve repeatedly heard the same concerns from National Firearms Association members and firearms owners across Canada.

People are confused about the upcoming confiscation deadline. They’re worried about making the wrong decision. And many feel pressured into surrendering valuable property without fully understanding what legal options may still exist.

There’s growing uncertainty surrounding the current confiscation program, confusion about compliance requirements, and concern among many owners after receiving troubling letters from the RCMP.

As a result, more and more Canadians are asking the same question:

“Do I really have no choice but to surrender my lawfully acquired firearms?”

At this moment, you still have time to consider your options before the October 30 deadline.

That’s why the National Firearms Association created the Save Firearms program.

For years, Canadians have found themselves in difficult firearms-related situations involving inherited collections, frozen transfers, compliance concerns, or firearms they could no longer legally manage on their own — without wanting to see those firearms unnecessarily destroyed.

The Save Firearms program was built to provide lawful, responsible guidance in exactly those situations.

The program offers discreet assistance for:

✔ Executors handling firearms estates

✔ Powers of attorney managing collections

✔ Firearms owners facing compliance concerns

✔ Families dealing with inherited or unwanted firearms

✔ Difficult firearms-related legal situations

While the Save Firearms program cannot, in many cases, protect firearms targeted under the current Liberal gun control measures, we can assist with other categories — including handguns, rifles, shotguns, and firearms previously prohibited under past governments.

Most importantly, we provide peace of mind during what has become an increasingly stressful and confusing process for many Canadians.

NFA works within the law to change the law — our goal is to help responsible Canadians understand their options, navigate the system properly, and avoid making rushed decisions out of fear or confusion.



Before making an irreversible decision about your property, speak with our team to learn about any lawful alternatives that may still be available to you.

Sincerely,

Blair Hagen

Executive Vice President

Canada's National Firearms Association

P.S. Don’t let confusion, pressure or uncertainty push you into making a rushed and irreversible decision about your property. Before the October 30 deadline arrives, take the time to understand what lawful options may still be available to you. Click here to learn how we can help.