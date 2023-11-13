Exclusive Interview: American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough breaks down the ‘settled science’ surrounding COVID-19 vaccines

E-transfer (Canada):

Our friends at Canadians for Truth were thrilled to welcome a sold-out crowd of over 1500 to Legacy Place in Red Deer, Alberta for the latest edition of their Fire and Ice program, which features Olympic gold medalists Jamie Sale and Theoren Fleury interviewing guests with a focus on truth, freedom and justice.

Their special guest for this edition was prominent American cardiologist and outspoken COVID-19 response critic Dr. Peter McCullough. Many doctors bravely risked their careers to break ranks with the unscientific approach governments around the world implemented when it came to COVID-19, but perhaps none with the same weight and authority as Dr. McCullough.

As former vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University and a former professor at Texas A&M, Dr. McCullough’s credentials and experience were beyond dispute, and despite unwarranted efforts to discredit him by vaccine apologists, his medical and science-based retorts to the COVID-19 pandemic have resonated the world over.

We were extremely fortunate to be granted an exclusive interview with the doctor where we discussed vaccine side-effects, fertility impacts and “settled-science”, in addition to breaking down the Trudeau government's efforts to attack natural health products.

Stay tuned for our full report of this event, including interviews with Theoren Fleury, Jamie Sale, Dr. Roger Hodkinson and our very own Sheila Gunn Reid soon at RebelNews.com. Canadians for Truth will also have their full conversation with Dr. McCullough available within the month at CanadiansForTruth.ca.

