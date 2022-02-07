EXCLUSIVE: Pastor Artur Pawlowski reacts to most recent arrest

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 24313 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was recently arrested yet again by police, this time after attending a rally in Leduc, Alberta. He was released shortly thereafter, and this time around he was not forced to spend the night in jail.

Pawlowski was pulled over while driving home and the arresting officer informed him that a warrant for his arrest had been issued by Calgary police for a series of charges including disturbing the peace and trespassing. After a brief conversation with the officer, the pastor was placed in the back of a police cruiser before being released after agreeing to appear in court.

We met with Pastor Artur Pawlowski at a massive Calgary rally in support of the truck convoy that has rolled into Ottawa opposing vaccine mandates.

Pastor Artur filled us in on all the details of the arrest, including the apparently-bogus trespassing charges levied against him for attempting to collect his mail from a Canada Post office without a mask, despite him having a medical exemption.

According to Artur, he was never served notice that he must leave. In fact, he himself contacted the police seeking help in an effort to retrieve his mail. Pastor Artur filed a human rights complaint about his being refused access to his own mail and thought that was the end of it, but instead, police decided to put out a warrant on him.

This is the fourth arrest of Pastor Artur since the onset of COVID-19 nearly two years ago. It is a ridiculous and targeted campaign of harassment that, despite international embarrassment, shows no sign of slowing down.

Fortunately, and thanks to your incredible support, Artur knows he is never alone.

Through this crowdfunding initiative, we are able to keep the brilliant Sarah Miller, who has been serving as legal counsel to Artur at no cost to him since his first arrest, working hard to keep Pastor Artur out of jail.