What does Maryam Monsef's "Taliban brothers" comment teach us about the media?

  • August 26, 2021
Earlier this week, we discussed Maryam Monsef's bizarre comment, while she was reading from notes, calling on “our brothers, the Taliban”. 

It came out that she's used that exact same phrase before, so this was not just something that popped into her mind.

On tonight's show, I'll show you the reaction to that comment by a senior, international correspondent for the Globe and Mail named Mark MacKinnon.

GUEST: Ben Weingarten (@bhWeingarten on Twitter) on Afghanistan.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

Liberal Party of Canada Media Party Afghanistan
  By Rebel News

