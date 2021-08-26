Liberals reach out to enemies of Canada, from China to Cuba to the Taliban

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about Maryam Monsef's comment that the Taliban are “our brothers” and how it's connected to how Justin Trudeau treats some Canadians.

Here's a bit of what Spencer had to say:

“What's so concerning about this is it's a pattern, not just from her, but from the Liberals. Look at how they speak about people who are... the enemies of Canada who are very ideologically opposed to Canadian values, whether it's China, Cuba — you heard what Trudeau said about Fidel Castro — [and] now, with Maryam Monsef of course. “Look at how they treat Canadians who happen to disagree with them politically, right? “Look at the anger you see on Trudeau's face when he talks about Canadians, for example, who aren't being vaccinated. Or Canadians who are conservative or Canadians... in rural areas, [or] socially conservative people. It's just like he has total anger and disdain for Canadians who disagree with him. “Yet when he talks about people who are actually enemies of him... in the case of the Taliban, people who actually kill Canadian soldiers — oh, they're our brothers, and it's just a bunch of nice appeals to them.”

