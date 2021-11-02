Trudeau pledges to replace Canadian ethical oil with foreign conflict oil — To help the planet, you see

We haven’t talked about oil and gas for a while, even though it’s one of my favourite subjects. I wrote two books about it — Ethical Oil: The Case for Canada’s Oilsands and Groundswell: The Case for Fracking.

But alas, the last two years, the crisis of the lockdowns and now forced vaccines have pushed almost every other conversation aside.

As you know, Sheila Gunn Reid has attended global warming conferences around the world, crowdfunded by our viewers who want to hear the other side of the story.

Yeah, they didn’t allow her back after that.

And lucky for the UN's jet-set, all of those rules have been relaxed just for the fancy class.

Anyways, in Glasgow they’ve gone this year, tens of thousands of them. And while we didn’t send Sheila this year, we sent our friend Lewis Brackpool, our new British reporter, who is already getting the hang of it.

Anyways, my point today, about oil and gas, is brought to mind by watching an attack video by Justin Trudeau.

He’s attacking — not China, his favourite place, which happens to be the world’s biggest emitter; not India, not OPEC, not Russia.

But his own countrymen, or Albertans at least. Saying he is going to cap the amount of oil and gas produced, and then eliminate it.

And he says this while standing in front of the flag of the United Nations.

Why? By the way, those oil imports aren’t charged carbon taxes. Trudeau already favours them over Canadian oil, by which I mean Alberta oil.

But just from a common sense point of view, why are you eliminating a huge source of tax revenue? And handing it over to OPEC and Russia?

I don’t know. Same reason why Trudeau doesn’t breathe a word against China, the largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world.

Yeah. What a joke. Look at the lockstep between Big Media on the one hand and Big Government and Big Green — subsidies, taxes and regulations, the whole fear, the mania. Now they’re calling for climate lockdowns.

I tell you, you can’t trust them.

And Erin O’Toole the alleged Conservative is silent — have you seen him condemn Trudeau?

And you can’t trust one in a thousand journalists on this either.

Well, maybe, one in a thousand. To see Lewis’ vids, go to RebelUN.com.

