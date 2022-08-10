Farmer protest supporters work to craft the largest Dutch flag ever flown

E-transfer (Canada):

In this report, supporters of the Dutch farmers band together in an undisclosed location to craft the largest Dutch flag ever made, which could potentially break a world record.

The supporters were kind enough to allow us to film at their undisclosed location, to ask them what the significance of flying the Dutch flag upside down is and how they feel about the current situation with regards to the Dutch farmers and the government's radical green policies that will decimate the agricultural sector.

As you are aware, protests have sparked across the Netherlands over these policies. In fact, these protests have been ongoing since 2019, when the Dutch government declared a nitrogen emissions cap. The emissions cap means the farmers have to reduce fertilizer usage, are forced to cut livestock by up to 50% and face the worry of having to give up their land to the state.

Fast-forward to today in 2022 and the situation has escalated. The protests have grown substantially, with the government not backing down on their push towards the agenda 2030 goal, and the farmers are continuing to rally to show their discontent for the Dutch government and the World Economic Forum-pushed blueprints.