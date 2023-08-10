Female players threatened with suspension if they comment on biological male on women’s rugby team

Joining The Gunn Show this week was David Menzies, who has "become one of the greatest advocates in this country for fairness in women's sports," said host Sheila Gunn Reid.

Sheila explained how David has been "on the trail of the trans-identified, non-binary biological male rugby player from Fergus, Ontario, who plays on the Fergus Highlanders, and his name is Ash Davis."

David provided some more background on this strange story.

"He is a biological male playing against biological females and his teammates, as you know, they are so woke they have been so brainwashed via indoctrination, they see no problem with this," he said.

Some female players and opponents even defended Ash Davis, but others refused to comment — why is that?

David added:

Here's where it gets very interesting, Sheila, and it's leading to a follow-up story. Why were the woman that weren't taking a stance for Ash Davis, why weren't they saying anything? Were they camera shy or was it something else? Well, Sheila, turns out it was something else, because a source who will not be identified because we do live in cancel culture, that's the way it is, folks, as you know. This person shared with me an email that was sent out by Josh Windsor. He is the president of the Waterloo County Rugby Club. He ends it with a two pronged threat, Sheila. And this absolutely blows me away and completely explains why those ladies who are upset about being victimized kept their mouth shut. And I'll read verbatim. This is from Mr. Windsor, President of the Waterloo Rugby Club: "Any act or behavior that is deemed to be discriminatory and in contravention to these laws and policies, will result in immediate expulsion from the Waterloo County Rugby Club. Any act or behavior that is deemed to be motivated by hate will be immediately reported to police." Can you imagine, Sheila, this woke wimp, this censorious thug, a biological male himself, threatened these women with suspension from the team.

"No wonder no one will come forward and utter a response," concluded David. "They're afraid of the repercussions."

