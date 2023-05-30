Filmmaker Aaron Gunn on his new documentary ‘Canada is Dying’

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 29, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Aaron Gunn, a documentary filmmaker, whose most recent release, Canada is Dying, focuses on the country's rising homelessness, addiction and surging violent crime.

Ezra asked Aaron what motivates him to incorporate his freedom mentality into the creative arts when so many on the right side of the political aisle do not.

I think what motivates me is you know, as someone who's forced to consume so much liberal content because it's so ubiquitous and out there that no one's telling in a lot of cases, in-depth in this kind of documentary fashion, the other side of the story, which obviously you do a lot of at Rebel News. And growing up on the West Coast, or the left coast, of Canada here in British Columbia for the past 20 years, I've grown up seeing the results right in front of me, of these failed harm reduction policies or so-called harm reduction policies. And I've watched homelessness, drug addiction and violent crime get worse and worse and worse. And I wanted to know, why is this happening?

Ezra asked Aaron, “Let me ask you to choose, of all the things, and you travelled the country, what was the biggest surprise that you came across? I mean, we all know that Canada is going in the wrong direction, but was there something out there that really startled even you?”

He responded:

Well, there are a couple of things that startled, startled me when making this documentary. Unfortunately. Especially, well, starting off with violent crime, some of the insane sentences and people that our justice system or so-called justice system have been letting out on bail. But the biggest surprise if you made me choose just one, I would have to go toward the end of the documentary, when we start talking about what's fueling all of this violent crime, the drug addiction crisis that is sweeping Canada and this new so-called safe supply where the federal government has started basically flooding our streets with opioids unbeknownst to most Canadians.

