BREAKING: Fire Rescue Victoria launches review of STALKER employee's 'unlawful behaviour'

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) has reacted swiftly to allegations of misconduct by one of its employees, Christopher Johnson, who was involved in a shocking incident involving a woman at a recent Melbourne rally.

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini encountered Johnson, a known stalker, during a street celebration following Dan Andrews' resignation.

Yemini has long been the target of Johnson's relentless obsession, which includes stalking and harassment at various rallies and events.

The recent incident escalated when Johnson, while wearing his FRV work lanyard, was caught on camera allegedly assaulting a female attendee during a heated exchange.

In response to these claims, FRV's media team stated, "FRV was not aware of this matter prior to this contact being made. FRV takes allegations of unlawful behavior by employees extremely seriously and now that we are aware, will undertake a full and comprehensive review."

Police swiftly intervened following, removing Johnson from the scene to the cheers of the crowd after witnessing the incident.

The outcome of FRV's comprehensive review remains to be seen as this story continues to unfold.