RCMP wants to reinvent itself as the thought police

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme recently called on legislators to draft new laws to protect politicians from bad behaviour. Behaviour that, as it stands, does not meet the threshold to violate the Criminal Code, which is something the commissioner wants to see change.

“People feel more free to express what they really think, which is a good thing, but it has to be done in a civil way. Every elected official has a right to feel secure in doing their job,” Duheme said.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies looked at these complaints from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handpicked RCMP boss.

Despite the Trudeau Liberals pushing the censorious bill C-36, the so-called 'online harms' bill, David said this already Orwellian legislation doesn't go far enough for those looking to be protected from mean words. If they get their way, David said: