Viva Frei talks Canada's descent into state-enforced censorship at Rumble LIVE
David "Viva Frei" Freiheit took the stage at Rumble LIVE in Toronto last week, where he discussed the increasing censorship happening in the Canada under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's rule.
David Freiheit, better known as Viva Frei, is a popular Canadian lawyer turned YouTube political commentator. When he first started posting vlogs on YouTube, politics wasn't a topic he thought he would cover.
But then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit — and suddenly, politics became an unavoidable part of life. And things would only get worse from there, as governments across all levels, municipal, provincial and federal, started enforcing increasingly draconian rules.
With the pandemic largely behind us, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has been trying to build on the censorship regime that became such a feature of the COVID-era.
'It's patently absurd to even float the idea of life in prison for words,' he stated.
The issue with the Trudeau Liberals' so-called 'online harms' act, Viva Frei told the Rumble Live audience, is that it attempts to criminalize “speech that has no definition of any meaning or enforcement value.”
It's almost as if “the people thinking about or imposing it, supporting it, aren't even really reflecting” on the danger such overarching restrictions on speech might have.
“It's weaponizing of language, weaponizing of thought, for the purposes of being politically exploited.”
This type of censorship, he said, runs counter to the traditional ideas of western liberal democracies.
“People need to stop and call out that groping, blackface, racist, antisemitic, P.O.S. in Parliament and say it's not Canadian and we're not going to put up with it,” Viva Frei said.
“The only way to do it is non-violence,” he added. “Don't despair, do not resort to violence. Let people know (the truth) and wake them up. It's not for your own good, it's for their own good. It's not for your protection, it's for their protection.”
