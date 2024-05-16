Rebel News LIVE! Toronto: Full Conference

The most provocative, freedom-oriented conference in Canada took place in Toronto on May 11.

  • May 16, 2024
As Canadians, we are under threat of government overreach, our schools and sports are being flooded with woke gender ideology, and our independent journalists and conservative voices are under attack.

While our government seeks to limit freedom of speech and the free exchange of ideas, Rebel News is more committed than ever to ensuring that compelling ideas and thought leaders with interesting perspectives continue to have a platform.

There is no other event like Rebel News LIVE! in Canada, where locals can come together with their favourite on-air personalities to exchange ideas and enjoy a full day of conservative-first discussions on the topics that matter to you.

