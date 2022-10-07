Firearms community ‘fed up’ with Liberal overreach
'They've been slowly but surely trying to eliminate civilian firearms ownership,' said DJ 'Yukon Strong' Sumanik.
On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by hunting guide and gun rights activist DJ “Yukon Strong” Sumanik to discuss how Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party is infringing on the rights of Canadians and gun owners across the country.
As stated by Sumanik, "I'm fed up with this government trying to control my life more or less...I always voted conservative, but I wasn't super active until Trudeau got in power and he started to slowly but surely try to eradicate my way of life, my family's way of life. And you can either sit there and let it happen, or you can push back."
He went on to say, "COVID-19 has become a tool for power abuse in the country. Right from day one, there were many folks on both sides of the aisle saying we need to shut down travel from China. The pandemic was on the other side of the ocean, we need to shut down the border and at least make an attempt to stop it from infecting our country. And he delayed, he deliberately let it happen."
This is just an excerpt from this week's episode of The Gunn Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
