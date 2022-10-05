The Liberals know their gun ban won't stop crime, so what's next for the firearms community?

  • October 05, 2022
  • News Analysis
The Liberals know their latest gun ban isn't going to bring down crime.

But bringing down crime isn't what the new handgun ban and the previous banning of 1,500 popular models of Canadian rifles and shotguns through an undemocratic order in council are meant to do.

Trudeau announced the ban on long-gun models in the wake of the 2020 Nova Scotia shooting that left 22 people dead. He then announced a grandfathering out of handgun ownership after the May 2022 Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in which 21 people, including 19 children, were shot by a gunman while police officers waited outside for nearly an hour.

The grabs on the legally-obtained property of gun owners are meant to disarm law-abiding Canadians while allowing the Liberals to fool well-meaning but otherwise uninformed people into thinking the Liberals are getting tough on crime.

And the forced confiscation of Canadian firearms is turning into a financial boondoggle for taxpayers, with millions spent on bureaucrats already and the so-called “buy-back” program hasn't reimbursed a single gun owner yet.

Simultaneously, Liberals have been quietly reducing the sentencing for illegal gun crimes while scapegoating the two million+ licenced gun owners for those same crimes.

Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba have advised their police forces to ignore the fed's gun confiscations.

Joining me tonight is hunting guide and gun rights activist DJ “Yukon Strong” Sumanik to discuss what is coming next for the Canadian firearms community.

