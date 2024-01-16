Former Australian PM Kevin Rudd talks up importance of WEF

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini caught up with former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd on the streets of Davos, where powerbrokers from around the world have jetted in for the World Economic Forum.

As the global elite convened in the Swiss town for the conference, Avi delved into Rudd's role at the WEF, questioning the purpose of his involvement at the event.

Rudd said that his focus was on global food security challenges and talked up the need to inject more private and public finance into addressing these issues.

Serving as Australia's ambassador to the United States, Rudd highlighted the efficiency of the WEF as a platform where individuals from various sectors, including not-for-profits, corporations, governments, and international institutions, could converge and collaborate.

Kevin Rudd says he's at the World Economic Forum "to talk about the global food security challenges because it's an efficient gathering of a whole bunch of people at once".



However, when pressed about the criticisms leveled at the WEF as a non-elected body orchestrating backroom deals, Rudd acknowledged the diversity of intentions among participants.

He argued that the institution served as a 'mixed bag,' attracting individuals engaged in both business and intergovernmental negotiations, as well as those advocating for other global agendas.

Avi didn't shy away from addressing the apparent contradiction of discussing climate change at an event with an enormous carbon footprint. Rudd justified that by pointing to the potential positive outcomes, such as agreements on new technologies and climate financing facilities.

He defended the forum's environmental impact, asserting that if the net outcome results in tangible progress, it justifies the carbon footprint associated with the gathering.